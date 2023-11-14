Cwm LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONB opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

