Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53,893 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $354,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $370.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.