Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 179.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Up 0.7 %

DIOD stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

