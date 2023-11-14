Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.