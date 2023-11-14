Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $311,196.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,063,526.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 95,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $4,513,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at $31,063,526.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,279 shares of company stock worth $31,146,490. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

