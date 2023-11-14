Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 9,118 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.