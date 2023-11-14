Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

