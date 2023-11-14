Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Purchases 4,200 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

EXR stock opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 227.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 77.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 215.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 608.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.