First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $31.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,624,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 291,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

