Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

FLC opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.