Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.1% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 178.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $7,260,028. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.