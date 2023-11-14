Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Hanesbrands worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.