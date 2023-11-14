Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HMC opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

