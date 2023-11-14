Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,649 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
