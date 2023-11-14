Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,071 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

