Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 5,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

