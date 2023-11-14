Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stake Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

