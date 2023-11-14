Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
