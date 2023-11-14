Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Shares of NSIT opened at $143.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.