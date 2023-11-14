International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

