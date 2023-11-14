Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.