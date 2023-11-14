Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

