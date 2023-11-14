JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

