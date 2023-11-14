Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 197,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

