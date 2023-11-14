Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.