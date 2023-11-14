LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of LMAT opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

