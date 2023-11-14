LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LMAT opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $68.67.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LeMaitre Vascular
- Trading Halts Explained
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.