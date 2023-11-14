LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5,585.9% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LMAT stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

