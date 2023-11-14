Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $370.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.07 and its 200 day moving average is $330.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

