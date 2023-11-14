LPL Financial LLC Acquires 380 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.17% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

