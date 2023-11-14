LPL Financial LLC Acquires 641 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

EGP stock opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

