LPL Financial LLC Acquires 641 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EGP opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

