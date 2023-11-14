LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $34.29.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

