LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,706 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Toast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 37.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $56,200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 176.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

