LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,258 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after buying an additional 95,099 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

