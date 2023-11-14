LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,350 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 297.5% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 172,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 128,967 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $651,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.