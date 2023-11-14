LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,475 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.