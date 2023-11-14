LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.20% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

