LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 0.4 %

GATX stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27.

GATX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at GATX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GATX

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.