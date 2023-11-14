LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,465.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $250,919.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,465.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,431. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.