LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INDY opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.