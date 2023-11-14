LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BancFirst worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,915,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $17,401,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

BancFirst Company Profile



BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

