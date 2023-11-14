LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,852,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,270,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,633,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,637,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,347,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 107,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 798,687 shares of company stock valued at $29,315,942. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

