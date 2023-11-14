LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

