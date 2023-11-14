LPL Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $2,243,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

