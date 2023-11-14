LPL Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

