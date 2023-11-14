LPL Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

OPP opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.16%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.