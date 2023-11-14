LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,937 shares of company stock worth $226,731 over the last 90 days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

