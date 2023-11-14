LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

TGTX stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

