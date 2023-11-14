LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.69% of Global X Dax Germany ETF worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period.

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

