LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,861,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,484.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock worth $652,540. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

