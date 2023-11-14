LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

